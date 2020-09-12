There is uneasy calm in the Karaga traditional area in the Northern Region after two Chiefs have been installed for the town.

On Friday, the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abubakar II, enskinned one Abdulai Natogmah as the new chief of Karaga following the successful performance of the funeral of the late chief.

This caused tension in the town as residents in the area mounted roadblocks to prevent the Abdulai Natogmah from entering the town.

The residents said they did not want a chief endorsed by the Yaa Naa and were not going to allow him into the town.

The people of Karaga also complained that he is the son of former Yaa Naa Abdulai Bila, who is from the Abudu gate.

Subsequently, on Saturday morning, one Mahama Sumani was installed by the people of Karaga as the chief they prefer.

He has since occupied the traditional palace in the town and has started performing some rituals.

There has been Quranic recitation in the palace for his installation.

The new chief installed by the Yaa-Naa is yet to find his way into the town.

Police and military personnel have been dispatched to the area.

Background

The Dagbon state has three gates; the Andani gate, Abudu gate and the Mahami gate.

These three gates used able to ascend to the overlord skin of Yaa Naa.

But the Supreme Court changed this with a ruling that the Yendi skin could now only be occupied by the Abudu and Andani gates.

Karaga was then reserved for the Mahami gate.

Following the restoration of peace at Dagbon, there have been suggestions people want the Mahami gate to relinquish its claims to Karaga.

The Mahami family, however, held a press conference to state that they were not going to allow Karaga to be taken from them.

This stance is being threatened by the enskinment of Abdulai Natogmah Abdulai as the new Karaga Lana.