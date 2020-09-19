On today’s edition of The Big Issue, Duke Mensah Opoku and his guests discussed various socio-political issues which include the legalization and regulation of the okada business, and the Electoral Commissioner’s filling fees for both presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Also, another topic discussed was the government’s release of GHS 3.56bn to settle customers of defunct Microfinance, savings and loans companies and finance companies.

Duke Mensah Opoku hosted the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, the National Chairman for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, and the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe.

Also, other guests present were the Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza and Prof. Martin Oteng-Ababio.