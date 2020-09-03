It was a colourful occasion at the newly opened North Legon office of The Dreamer’s Hub and Happy Health Haven.

The programme was attended by many dignitaries including men of God, medical doctors, chiropractors, herbal doctors, and educators.

Speaking to the founder and CEO of these two conglomerates, Author Ralph Antwi – who also released his 56th book titled Because You Have A Dream on the same day, the 42-year old writer said, “The place of happiness and health in precipitating the fulfilment of our dreams cannot be overemphasized. It has taken me years to incubate these visions, and months for me and my team to bring what you are seeing today into reality. We are very thankful to God and all our loved ones who encouraged us in various ways to make this a reality.”

The Dreamer’s Hub

Author Ralph believes helping people to develop their ideas and pursue their dreams will contribute largely to ending the problem of unemployment in society.

“For many, the challenge is how to develop ideas into reality. For others, money is the problem. And we exist to help them overcome these challenges”, said the author.