It was a colourful occasion at the newly opened North Legon office of The Dreamer’s Hub and Happy Health Haven.
The programme was attended by many dignitaries including men of God, medical doctors, chiropractors, herbal doctors, and educators.
Speaking to the founder and CEO of these two conglomerates, Author Ralph Antwi – who also released his 56th book titled Because You Have A Dream on the same day, the 42-year old writer said, “The place of happiness and health in precipitating the fulfilment of our dreams cannot be overemphasized. It has taken me years to incubate these visions, and months for me and my team to bring what you are seeing today into reality. We are very thankful to God and all our loved ones who encouraged us in various ways to make this a reality.”
The Dreamer’s Hub
Author Ralph believes helping people to develop their ideas and pursue their dreams will contribute largely to ending the problem of unemployment in society.
“For many, the challenge is how to develop ideas into reality. For others, money is the problem. And we exist to help them overcome these challenges”, said the author.
Aside from the businesses run at The Dreamer’s Hub, some humanitarian projects will also be carried out.
These include educational scholarships, prison ministry, community development projects, and Christian mission and international travel exchange programs.
Happy Health Haven
Some of the facilities under Happy Health Haven include an aerobics zone, therapeutic centre, spa, and healthy food services.
Speaking to the guests, Dr. Emmanuel Darko, one of the partners at Happy Health Haven said, “It is important to undertake check-ups to know your health status and to guide you on things to do and what not to do. Many people wait till its too late before they consider investigating their health status. I am excited about Author Ralph’s vision and I am confident it will go a long way to help many people”.
Dr. Manuel Ofosu Mettle and Augustus Larbi also took their turns to encourage the guests. The launch was officiated by Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Baidoo.