The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.

Titled the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the policy document is said to have been inspired by the desires of the average Ghanaian.

The manifesto has been divided into six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.