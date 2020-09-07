The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.
Titled the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the policy document is said to have been inspired by the desires of the average Ghanaian.
The manifesto has been divided into six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.
The full manifesto can be viewed here