A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte says the party’s 2020 manifesto is based on science and data.

Speaking on Citi FM’s The Big issue on Saturday, September 12, 2020, Dr. Kpessa-Whyte indicated that “in 2018, the NDC together with some other institutions conducted a nationwide scientific study, the overwhelming issue that came out for the large majority of people was jobs.”

“In 2019 a similar study was conducted from a huge sample size of close to 10,000. Jobs were still on the lips of the majority of the people.”

“The process we adopted is as important as the content. It was deliberative, participatory, and consultative. I am sure you saw pictures in which different stakeholders go to our flagbearer for consultation and others where he met with nurses, doctors, market women, and many others who told him to his face what they want the government to do for them.”

He also said the NDC needs to be commended and called on other parties to follow the path the party has taken.

“What makes us think we know more than the people, if someone thinks they need jobs, we have to give the jobs. I think that we must applaud the process and we will encourage other political parties to do the same. This is what we call an election without an election. You actually get to know what the people expect much earlier before the elections,” he said.

The NDC’s manifesto has been dubbed the “Peoples’ Manifesto” by the party.

At the policy document’s launch on Monday, September 7, 2020, the various party leaders touted the mode of compiling the manifesto, which they said was essential to solving the problems of the average Ghanaian.

New Patriotic Party punches holes into NDC 2020 manifesto

Several government officials have been punching holes into the 2020 manifesto of the party.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Bussie in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District on September 10, 2020, as part of his two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accused the NDC of copying the NPP manifesto and also making juicy promises to deceive Ghanaians into voting for them on December 7, 2020.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful on September 9, 2020, accused the NDC of putting together a policy document which contains policies that are far from just to win the polls.

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay also said “If you look critically at the NDC manifesto, it is empty, a rehash of old promises in their manifestos of 2008, 2012 and 2016. It does not reflect the reality on the ground.”