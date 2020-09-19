Three persons are in a critical condition after the vehicles they were travelling in got involved in a crash at Konongo-Odumase in the Ashanti Region on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident.

A Toyota Scion, Toyota Stanbic, a Metro Mass bus, and a mini cargo truck

According to the police report, the incident occurred after a Metro Mass Transit hit two vehicles in its lane after one of the drivers stopped abruptly in the middle of the road.

“According to eyewitnesses, the Scion bus suddenly saw a motorbike in the middle of the road, so he stopped to move the motorbike to pave way for him.”

The abrupt stop caused the other cars to crash into the vehicle.

The injured persons were rushed to the Konongo-Odumase Government Hospital.

About seven of them who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged while three are still on admission at the hospital.

The police advised all drivers to be careful when driving especially as we are approaching election and Christmas festivities.