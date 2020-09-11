The body of a three-year-old girl has been retrieved from the Oti River at Kete Krachi in the Oti Region after the boat in which she was travelling capsized during a storm on Wednesday.

The girl was travelling with five other passengers.

According to the police, the five others; two men, two women and girl, were rescued by some other boat operators and rushed to the Krachi West District hospital.

The Kete-Krachi Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Samuel Nkrumah, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said the body of the deceased has been handed over to the family for burial.

“When we got there, those boat operators around had gone about 300 metres from the landing beach to rescue five of them,” ASP Nkrumah recounted.

“Between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm, the last person, a child and aged three-years-old, was found and medically, she was pronounced dead and the body was released to the family for burial,” he added.

ASP Nkrumah also indicated that police were looking for the person who was operating the boat that capsized.

“We are hunting for the operator because he is the best person to give us what actually happened before they were involved in that incident.”