The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, says the two-day extension of the voter exhibition exercise is woefully inadequate.

According to him, the additional days are not enough to resolve the challenges identified in the new voter register.

The extension means the exhibition exercise which started last Friday, September 18, will end on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Mr. Mahama spoke at NDC headquarters in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2020, and complained that a number of names are missing from the register.

He added that the party will not accept the results of the 2020 elections if the issues raised about the register are not addressed immediately.

“Even though the occurrence of anomalies during voter exhibition exercises is not new, the sheer volume and magnitude of the recorded anomalies in the ongoing voter’s exhibition exercise are unusual, unprecedented and give us genuine cause for concern about the credibility of the register and the integrity of the electoral process.”

“This is particularly so given the limited amount of time that we have for the resolution of these major challenges. It is obvious that the EC, despite the desperate public relations attempts, recognises its failures and the potential challenges to the electoral process, of its actions. We believe that the decision to extend the exhibition period to Sunday, September 27 vindicates the position of the NDC. We, however, think that a two-day extension is inadequate to address the magnitude of issues to be resolved.”

Mr. Mahama further called on the international bodies to arrive in the country early to monitor activities within the country ahead of the elections.

“Finally, I wish to make an appeal to the international community and its election observers. Given all that has gone amiss with the electoral process and the likelihood of continued greater challenges ahead of the election, I would like to urge them to focus their lenses on Ghana and arrive earlier in-country than ever before.”

NDC has data on omitted names in register

The NDC says the party has detailed reports on the number of names omitted in the voters’ register.

This was made known by the Director of Elections of the party, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, according to him, this has been done in the NDC’s stronghold.

According to him, the party collated numbers during the voters’ registration exercise.

“What they [EC] don’t know is that we have generated our own register. We put together daily reports from the registration exercise.”

