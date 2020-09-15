The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given emergency permission for the use of a coronavirus vaccine in front-line workers.

Stage three trials of the Chinese-made vaccine began in the country in July and are not yet complete.

“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” the UAE’s national emergency crisis and disaster management authority said on Twitter.

The body said there had been no severe side effects from the vaccine, which has been tested in 31,000 volunteers.

About 140 vaccines are in early development around the world, and around two dozen are now being tested on people in clinical trials. An even smaller number have reached advanced, or stage three, trials, and none has so far been proven to be completely safe and effective.