The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) says it is ready to welcome over 70,000 new students across the country.

Some of these students are part of the first batch of students of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, in a Citi News interview said the university has so far received over 52,000 applications from students seeking to pursue various programmes.

“We are going to take a total of about 70,000 students. It may even be more…But as far as facilities are concerned, we are purchasing new services, we are enhancing our equipment, we are doing well to employ more competent IT people, even lecturers and administrators to support the delivery of a very effective and robust academic programme for our university.”

Public and private universities across the country were instructed to resume academic work for final year students.

The partial resumption saw final year students returning to school on June 15, 2020, to take their exit exams.

Nursery, kindergarten, primary, Junior High School (JHS) 1 and Senior High School (SHS) 1 students had the rest of their 2019/2020 academic year postponed till January 2021.

This was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 31, 2020, during his 16th COVID-19 update to Ghanaians.

He said, per consultations with the Ghana Education Service (GES), the resumption of the next academic year in January 2021 will be made “with appropriate adjustments to the curriculum to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year.”