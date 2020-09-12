A law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has been killed at his Adjirigano residence in Accra.

Police have confirmed Prof. Benneh’s death to Citi News.

The University of Ghana Law Students’ Union took to Twitter express condolences after the news of the death broke.

“It is with a heavy heart, that we inform you about the demise of one of our lecturers, Prof. Emmanuel Y. Benneh. A call to the dean confirmed the news; but we are yet to have details on the occurrence of his unfortunate demise. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” it posted.

A former colleague at the Law Faculty, Poku Adusei also said the academic was “murdered” in a post on Facebook.

He compared the death to the murder of the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

Police are yet to publicly comment on the incident.

The cause of the late lecturer’s death is yet unknown.

The incident has been referred to the Accra Regional Police Command for further investigations.