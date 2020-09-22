The United Kingdom Education Advisory Service (UKEAS) is set to hold an annual educational exhibition in Ghana.

PRESS RELEASE

Friday, 18th September 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STUDY IN THE UK AND BENEFIT FROM THE UK 2YRS POST-STUDY WORK RIGHT – REGISTER HERE!

Accra, Ghana – The United Kingdom Education Advisory Services, UKEAS GHANA is organizing the “Study in the UK Exhibition” which will host over 40 top UK Universities this October on the Microsoft Teams App targeting students who wish to study in the UK starting January 2021.

Many potential students have had to defer or cancel their study in the UK plans following the Covid- 19 global pandemic as people were not sure about the lift on the travel ban. Study abroad experts, UKEAS Ghana is giving the opportunity to all interested in studying in the UK from January 2021 at the exhibition happening right on your phones or computers.

At the Study in the UK Exhibition, benefits include;

Chatting with any of 40 UK Universities

Choosing from over 1000 courses

Learning on tuition, discounts, and scholarships

Free admissions applications

Free study visa application guidance and counseling

New UK policies and requirements

UK’s 2year post-study work visa option!

Entry is free! Click here www.ukeas.com/citi to register

Event Date: 15th-31st October 2020

Event Venue: Microsoft teams app (available on App and Play stores)

Register now!

UKEAS is an education consultancy which provides free and impartial counseling and application services for international students wishing to study at high schools, colleges, and universities in the United Kingdom. The UKEAS Study in the UK Exhibition is a biannual event and since its inception has been a physical meet up event except for this years’ owning to the COVID- 19 pandemic.