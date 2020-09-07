Telecommunication companies in Ghana say they are not responsible for Unsolicited Electronic Communications (UEC) received by their clients in recent times.

“Mobile Network Operators have not sent out UECs for and on behalf of any Political Party,” the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said in a statement.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to raise concerns over unsolicited messages they receive from political parties as the 2020 polls draw closer.

But the statement from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications stated unequivocally that its members, the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), are politically neutral, and their policies and principles prohibit the promotion of any political party.

“As an industry, we are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the continued growth of our democracy.”

How do political parties do it?

The Chamber explained that political parties rely on Content Providers to forward bulk SMS transfers on their behalf.

“Content providers build databases of phone numbers from various sources including online, social media etc. Political Parties have access to data which they get through their own sources including their fundraising activities and other events. A UEC may not necessarily come from the operator you use. It could come from any source if your number is part of their targeted database,” the Chamber noted.

The Chamber further urged customers who wish to unsubscribe from UECs of any kind to type STOP (space) senders name and send to the number from which the message or call was sent to stop receiving such messages.

“If the UECs persists, contact your service provider to omit you from the promotional list and the Regulator as last resort.”