The Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Saidu Pelpuo IV is urging political parties to engage in issue-based campaign.

Naa Fuseini Saidu Pelpuo IV said that approach will be in the best interest of Ghana.

He was speaking in Wa today, September 2, 2020, during a visit by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama.

“The Upper West Region, in particular, is very optimistic that the 2020 elections will come to pass with nothing untoward happening to Ghana. The era of juicy promises delivered in flowering language enhanced by ridiculous talking gifts is fast becoming a thing of the past and it’s being replaced by evidenced-based campaigns.”

“Most Ghanaians are now discerning and will make informed decisions based on the track record of the various political parties and politicians. We therefore urge you and your entourage currently in the Upper West Region to have ample issues to talk about in your campaign. We entreat you to do so with the utmost security and respect for the other political parties. After all, that is the beauty of democracy.”

The NDC flagbearer John Mahama while assuring of development to the Upper West Region, appealed for the support of chiefs and people in the 2020 polls.

“The Upper West Region can rest assured that anytime the NDC is in power, the region will get its fair share of the national cake. In-office, we have completed many projects in Wa. The Upper West Regional hospital is a good example. It is a pity that it took so many years for the Akufo-Addo government to operationalize it for use but even then, the hospital is struggling because it does not have seed money to be able to give the quality treatment that the people deserve.”

“I want to assure the Chief and the people of Wa and Upper West Region that providing seed money to the hospital will be one of the first things we will do when we come to power,” he added.

Naana Jane and I will not engage in politics of insults

John Mahama has already assured Ghanaians that he, together with his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang will not engage in politics of insults ahead of the 2020 elections.

He made this known when he introduced his running mate to the leadership of the Christian Council.

“My running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whom I am presenting to you today, has been encouraged by the Osu Mantse to be strong and courageous in the face of, what he feared would be, a barrage of insults and attacks on her person, just because she has decided to serve her country at the highest level, help shape its destiny and ensure shared prosperity for all. Indeed, these unprovoked attacks and insults have already started. But I can assure you and all Ghanaians that Naana Jane and myself will never engage in insults and name-calling of opponents. Children are watching, listening and copying and it is important we serve as good role models.”