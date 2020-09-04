The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, has sued a former internal auditor of the school, Michael Quaye for defamation.

Nine others are joined to the suit at the High Court comprising five persons and four media publications.

The suit relates to Mr. Quaye’s attempts to get the presidency to order a probe into Prof. Amartey’s conduct at the school and a story published in this regard.

Prof. Amartey is demanding GHS 10 million in damages, the withdrawal of the offensive publication and an apology.

He also wants a “perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, their agents, servants principals and affiliates from further publication of the said defamatory material in any way.”

Mr. Quaye had accused the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA of corruption and fraud.

Among others, he said the Vice-Chancellor spent close to GHS2 million on purchasing a Toyota V8 Land Cruiser and E-class Mercedes Benz for his personal use without resort to the University’s governing council.

Prof. Amartey has already refuted the claims of corruption and fraud levelled against him by the former internal auditor of the University.

In the suit sighted by Citi News, he argued that the “allegations made against him in the said publications are false, without any foundation, ill-motivated and recklessly made with the sole purpose of destroying his hard-earned reputation and tarnishing the good works he has done since assuming the leadership mantel of the UPSA.”

Prof. Amartey also said the publications “enabled the said offensive and defamatory material to be published on several other internet media.”

“The publications of the defendants were deliberate, intentional, ill-motivated and have brought the name and image of the highly respected plaintiff into opprobrium worldwide,” he added.