The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has suspended its intended strike.

The strike was supposed to help the university teachers demand the payment of their book and research allowance.

According to the Association, the government has shown the needed commitment to pay the allowance for the 2019/2020 academic year, hence the U-turn.

“UTAG would like to inform the public and all stakeholders that it has suspended the intended withdrawal of its service in all the public universities by the close of the day, Monday, September 14, 2020.”

“This decision follows from a show of commitment by the government towards the payment of last academic year’s book and research allowances. UTAG has gathered pieces of information through its discussions with the people representing government that amply suggest that the government is heeding to the call of UTAG to pay the allowance, which should have been paid by the end of July 2020 at the latest.”

UTAG has, however, urged the “government to complete the payment processes by the end of September 2020, otherwise, it may be compelled to return to the withdrawal of its services.”

Background

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) had earlier given the government by close of Monday, September 14, 2020, to pay its members’ book and research allowance for the 2019/2020 academic year or prepare for a strike.

The Association added that ”Should the next Academic year’s calendar, which has already seen some disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic be derailed, it should not be blamed on us but the government’s actions and inactions in its dealing with the Association on the subject matter.”

Book and research allowance

The book and research allowance is provided by the government to public universities for the purpose of funding researches in academia for national development.

Click here to read the full statement from UTAG