11-year-old Vinyo Anku became the first person to be evicted in the ongoing Citi TV’s talent hunt competition, Keyboard Idol.

Vinyo Anku polled a total of 7.19% votes cast by the judges and the public.

Today’s eviction night saw a dazzling opening performance by renowned pianist Dr. Alfred Addaquay as he did a rendition of Ephraim Amu’s ‘Akwaaba Dwom’ and the Ghana National Anthem.

This weekend round of performance was themed on patriotic Ghanaian songs.

The judges on the night were Keyboardist and composer, Dr. Alfred Addaquay, multi-talented instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah and Dr. Misonu Amu, daugther of legendary Ghanaian musicologist and composer, Ephraim Amu.

Dr. Misonu Amua is also a trustee of the Ephraim Amu Foundation.

Uriel Yeboah-Afreh was the highest earner for week two with a breath-taking 12.38% lead with regards to total votes cast.

Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey who would’ve been the first evictee in the competition but for the the judges clemency last week after a spirited performance on the night narrowly escaped eviction after she garnered 8.16% of the votes.

Dr. Misonu Amu in her concluding remarks on the show, highlighted the brilliant performances on the night, adding that she was very “satisfied” with the performances.

“I think there were a lot of creativity tonight. Everybody appeared in a national attire and it was good performance on the whole and they should all keep it up. I was very satisfied with what I saw, ” she said.

