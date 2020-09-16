In this edition of The Voters’ Diary on Citi FM, Abena Nyamekye Ampadu hosted Nathan Quao, Head of Research at Citi FM/Citi TV.

They continued the analysis of road infrastructure in the country.

Abena Nyamekye Ampadu also interviewed Mohammed Aminu Alabira, Citi FM’s Northern Regional Correspondent, and Akwasi Agyei Annim, Citi FM’s Western Regional correspondent, who assessed roads in their respective regions.

Click below to listen to the podcast of The Voters’ Diary:

About Voters’ Diary

The Voters’ Diary is Citi FM and Citi TV’s flagship election programme that offers the stations’ audiences in-depth analysis and perspectives of political-related stories in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

The Voters’ Diary features a panel of seasoned journalists from the Citi Team, with varied fields of knowledge, as well as diverse academic backgrounds.

The show airs on 97.3 Citi FM on weekdays from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, hosted by Abena Owusu Nyamekye Ampadu.

On Citi TV, it is hosted by Vivian Kai Lokko, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.