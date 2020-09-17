A team of engineers and aerial surveyors from the Volta River Authority (VRA) have been dispatched to conduct an assessment of the volume of water coming in from the Bagre dam this year.

There has been major flooding in the North Gonja district after the White Volta river overflew its banks due to the spillage of the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso.

This led to homes and farmlands in the communities being submerged.

The leader of the team, Philip Tettey Padi, a Generation Planning Engineer spoke to Citi News after donating GHS 200,000 worth of food items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support flood victims.

He observed that “relatively, the place is flat so any time at all the rain falls, it stays on the surface and is not able to flow readily. So that is one of the observations we have made.”

Mr. Padi also noted that human activities along the White Volta had reduced the carrying capacity of the river.

“As such, it is filled with a lot of silt. It has reduced the volume that is available for the water to flow.”

Meanwhile, contractors working on the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project say the high volumes of water are good for their hydrological studies that would be factored into the planning of the dam.

David Prah, the Senior Government Official in-charge of Stakeholders and Communication for the Pwalugu dam project, noted that surveyors and property valuators have suspended work.

“Some of the properties are within the water area so they cannot enter there so we have asked them to hold on for some few weeks,” he said.

The affected communities are Daboya, the district capital, Danbolto, Wawato, Lingbisi, Disa, Singa, Tari, Mankarigu, Yagbon, Sekpala, Kaloribeso, and Sekpege.