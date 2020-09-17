The Volta River Authority (VRA) has handed over quantities of food items valued about GHS200,000 to flood victims in the North East Region.

The items, including 400 bags of rice, 200 cartons of sugar, 334 cartons of cooking oil among others were handed over to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at Nalerigu, the capital of the new region.

Torrential rains in the northern part of Ghana coupled with spillage from the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso left hundreds of farmlands submerged and properties destroyed.

About ten people have lost their lives due to the twin disaster.

The Managing Director of VRA, Osman Ayuba said the company, which is a key partner in the construction of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam, donated the items as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“We are aware of the spillage of the Bagre dam as well as the downpour that has caused the loss of lives, livestock, foodstuffs, farmlands, and houses. We are very aware of this because it is all over the news, and we thought that it is only proper that we come and show our love and concern for the people who have suffered the floods, hence the donation,” Mr. Ayuba said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of NADMO, North East Regional Minister, Solomon Boar thanked the VRA for the gesture.

He further cautioned residents to try as much as they can to stay off the flooded areas.

“I want to call on those who claim they know how to swim, to stay away from the water for now. In fact, the water is so aggressive. I have had the opportunity to visit the area and it is serious. Two of the people who lost their lives were swimmers, in a boat. Those whose farms are flooded should stop trying to work on them. Stop going to harvest for now because we are not in normal times,” Mr. Boar cautioned.

The floods have affected construction work at the Pwalugu multipurpose dam as some workers have left the site.

David Prah, senior government official in-charge of stakeholders and communications for the Pwalugu dam project, however, explained that the level of water is good for its hydrological studies since that would be factored into the planning of the dam.

“It is good that we have seen the magnitude of the water at this time so it will help us with the hydrological studies that we are carrying out,” Mr. Prah said.