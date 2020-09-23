The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Opong-Buanuh says the police service is ready to crack the whip on any police officer found abusing the rules that regulate the service on Election Day.

COP Oppong-Buanuh said this in an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of a police electioneering simulation exercise in Takoradi.

He cautioned personal to be minded of the rules and also assured the public of better policing come December.

“We are going to be professional in everything that we do. If Police personnel go wayward, we have our regulations that deal with whatever we are supposed to do on that day.”

“If people don’t comply with it, we have our own system of taking them through disciplinary procedures. So we can assure Ghanaians that will make sure that all police officers are professional on that day.”

The Inspector-General of Police, who also held a private durbar for the Western Regional Police personnel in Takoradi, encouraged the public to cooperate with the police service for a violence-free election.