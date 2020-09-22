The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is assuring Ghanaians of equitable distribution of the nation’s resources if the NDC is given the nod in the 2020 presidential elections.

She said an NDC government will make sure that no Ghanaian is left out in developmental projects that will be executed under an NDC government.

Addressing a gathering at Cape Coast in the Central Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said there is the need for the residents to work together in peace and unity.

“Work together in unity and shun division because everyone is a Ghanaian. Let’s ensure peace as we get closer to the general elections. We’ve launched our manifesto. We call it the people’s manifesto because we came to you to ask for your needs. We want to develop the nation from the bottom up. We can’t sit somewhere and decide for you. All the promises in the manifesto are doable because we’ve done it before. Everyone in the country would get their share of development when given the nod,” she said.

The NDC running mate told the people her nomination as John Mahama’s running mate was an indication of the importance John Mahama and NDC put on women.

“Avoid politics of insult. Democracy does not mean insults, it has to do with the sharing of ideas. [Former] President Mahama attaches importance to women empowerment and that’s why he appointed me as his running mate,” she said.

Commenting on the ongoing exhibition of the voter register exercise, she expressed surprise about reports of missing names in the register.

She said such developments should not occur, especially as the registration exercise was biometric.

“The elections must be fair. Everyone should check their names. Now people can’t find their names. How can a biometric exercise result in missing of names? Be vigilant in order not to be disenfranchised.”