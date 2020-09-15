President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said efforts are underway to ensure peace and stability in Ghana during the general elections.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said the general elections will be closely monitored to ensure that no incidents are recorded.

“I assure you and indeed the Ghanaian people that unstinting efforts are being made to ensure the peace and stability of the nation as we enter the last three months of the electioneering campaign.”

President Akufo-Addo is seeking a second-term extension of his mandate with the same running mate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Both the NPP and NDC have already launched their manifestos ahead of the polls which will be held on December 7, 2020.

In 2016, John Mahama, then the incumbent, lost the election to the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo.