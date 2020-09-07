As part of their manifesto promises for the tourism sector, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that they will help improve access to tourist sites in the country.

“The next NDC Government will improve access to tourist attractions across the country,” the 2020 manifesto of the NDC states.

Also stated in the 2020 NDC Manifesto are plans to “aggressively promote Ghana as a preferred tourist destination through the mass media, new media and Ghana’s missions abroad; and promote domestic tourism in partnership with other stakeholders.”

They have also promised to “collaborate with schools to implement programmes that promote tourism in our schools and support industry participation in trade and tourist fairs”.

Below is the full list of promises for the tourism sector in the 2020 NDC Manifesto:

a. aggressively promote Ghana as a preferred tourist destination through the mass media, new media and Ghana’s missions abroad

b. promote domestic tourism in partnership with other stakeholders

c. collaborate with schools to implement programmes that promote tourism in our schools

d. support industry participation in trade and tourist fairs

e. collaborate with the private sector to develop and upgrade strategic tourist attractions

to world-class facilities

f. facilitate the improvement and establishment of world-class hotels and hostels within reasonable distance to tourist attractions across the country

g. involve operators in the hospitality value chain (e.g., tour companies, tour bus

operators, hoteliers, restaurant operators, domestic airline) in the development of

theme parks, historical sites, water sports etc.

h. improve governance and regulation in the sector to ensure compliance with standards

and guarantee quality assurance and customer satisfaction

i. enhance the capacities of the workforce in the industry through various capacity

building programmes at all levels

j. improve access to tourist attractions across the country

k. provide stimulus packages support the private sector to revive their tourist businesses

l. encourage investments in the sector through various incentives such as tax holidays

m. support the creation of a private sector-led national carrier to facilitate mutually

beneficial and profitable package tours

n. aggressively promote and support a campaign for the full recognition of UNESCO Heritage status for a number of selected high-profile tourist sites

o. promote the development of tourism through Public-Private Partnerships.