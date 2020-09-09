The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says adequate measures have been put in place to reduce examination malpractice ahead of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The assurance comes on the back of some infractions that marred the 2020 edition of the West African Senior School Certification Examination (WASSCE).

This year’s BECE starts on Monday, September 14, 2020, and ends on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Over 530,000 candidates in Junior High Schools nationwide are expected to take part in the exams.

In a Citi News interview, the Head of National Office of WAEC, Wendy Addy Lamptey outlined some measures put in place to help protect the integrity of the upcoming exams.

“Test security is key, and we ensured that we produced the test under a very secure environment, and we also introduced more security measures during the packing. We also have the police and other security agencies in place to guide and protect them. We also have gadgets to scan persons before they enter the strongroom to avoid any issues.”

“We also use the combination padlocks in packing bags and when they are moved to the depots, nobody can open them until it’s 30 minutes to time when we send the password to the bags to the officers.”

Below is the regional breakdown of the number of candidates who will take part in the BECE this year:

Follow @Khaptain4real

