Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has once again jabbed government over its plan to ban the importation of salvaged cars and those older than ten years into Ghana.

The Akufo-Addo government introduced the Customs Amendment Act to ban the importation of such vehicles in a bid to encourage private firms to build car assembly plants in the country.

Government set the date for the implementation of the law on November 1, 2020, but has suspended it following agitation from local automobile dealers.

Mr. Mahama who has been against the introduction of the assembly plants say the move is not any better alternative to the importation of salvaged vehicles.

At a meeting with members of the Association of Garages as part of a campaign tour to Sunyani in the Bono Region, the opposition leader dismissively likened the vehicles to be assembled by automobile giant -Volkswagen in Ghana to beetle cars popularly referred in local parlance as ‘apɔtrɔ’ (frog) car.

