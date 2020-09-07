Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has become the first in Ghana to roll out the Eazypay GH Dual Card, combining the e-zwich and Gh-Link functions.

Powered by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), the Eazypay Card is accepted on all local bank ATMs, POS terminals and Hybrid terminals on the Gh-link platform as well as on local ecommerce platforms. It comes with a 3D secure authentication that provides additional security for payments made with the Gh-link option of the card only.

It is chip and pin enabled and has a validity period of two years. Customers also have the option of personalizing their card if they so desire.

The Chief Executive Officer of GhIPSS, Mr. Archie Hesse, commended Zenith Bank for partnering with GhIPSS on this project and for championing the nation’s cashlite agenda.

On his part, the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Mr. Akindele Ogunranti noted that, “the innovation by GhIPSS to merge the two cards gives customers the opportunity to experience the ‘Power of two in one’. This means that, this single card can now perform functions that hitherto were done using two cards (e-zwich and Gh-link)”.

He further encouraged GhIPSS to continue to come up with more innovative digital products and services for the benefit of the Ghanaian populace. He added that Zenith Bank remains committed to partnering with GhIPSS on the roll out of future projects.

The Zenith Eazypay card is targeted at the Bank’s customers who rely heavily on either the e-zwich or Gh-link cards or both.

The card which forms part of the local electronic payment ecosystem has a myriad of benefits to users. Customers can use this card on all local bank ATMs, POS terminals and Hybrid terminals on the Gh-link platform as well as on local ecommerce platforms in Ghana. The card comes with a 3D secure authentication that provides additional security for payments made with the Gh-link option of the card only. It also comes with relatively lower transaction fees.

It is chip and pin enabled and has a validity period of 2 years. Customers also have the option of personalizing their card if they so desire.

Users of the Zenith Eazypay card are assured of the ease and convenience that comes with using any e-product of the Bank and can have 24/7 access to their funds. Customers using the card are entitled to a default daily limit of GHS 5,000 on all local ATMs while POS/WEB services offer a daily transaction limit of GHS 3,000.

In addition to the Eazypay Card, Zenith Bank also provides top notch card products that are powered by Visa and Mastercard. Some of the cards issued by the Bank are the Visa/Mastercard Debit, Credit and Prepaid cards designed for both individuals and Corporates. These cards allow for easy withdrawal of cash and, or payment for goods and services both locally and internationally, directly from traditional bank accounts or prepaid card accounts.

For high net-worth customers, the Zenith Visa Platinum cards are available in debit and credit options to cater to their banking needs. The Bank has also partnered with several institutions for the issuance of customized cards to patrons of their services.

Zenith Bank is encouraging its customers with e-zwich and Gh-link cards to visit any of its branches nationwide to apply for the Zenith Eazypay GH Dual card. The Card is issued instantly at all the Bank’s locations, it is fully activated and can be used on all ATMs, POS terminals in Ghana displaying the gh-link logo as well as used for online purchases within Ghana. It is convenient, secure and very safe owing to the integration of the security features for both the e-zwich card and the gh-link card.

The Zenith Eazypay GH Dual card is the ‘Power of two in one’ and truly guarantees “Eazy banking for everyone”.

Zenith Bank Ghana has a reputation for developing highly innovative banking products and services in line with its vision “to be the reference point in the provision of prompt, flawless and innovative banking products and services in the Ghanaian banking industry”.