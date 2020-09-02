The Zimbabwean government has announced that schools will be reopened in two weeks for students who will sit for examinations later in the year.

Those preparing to sit for Cambridge examinations will resume on 14 September.

Students preparing for Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) exams scheduled for 1 December, will return to school on 28 September.

The cabinet made the decision after consultations with education and health officials.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the two weeks were enough for measures to be put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has 6,559 confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the country’s health ministry.

The World Health Organization and Unicef last month urged African nations to consider reopening schools safely to secure the future of children who were being affected by the long closure.