Zoomlion Ghana Limited has commenced disinfection of seventy Senior High Schools in the Western and Western North Regions for a safe return of second-year students.

The Western and Western North Zoomlion Vector Control Manager, Samuel Adu told Citi News at the beginning of the exercise at Fijai Secondary in Sekondi said that the exercise is in line with the protocols outlined for students return to campuses.

“Our purpose here is to disinfect all SHS’ in the regions starting from Fijai. In all, we intend to disinfect seventy Senior High Schools in both Western and Western North Regions. For Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, we are disinfecting four schools and 10 schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. We are doing this because some more students have been asked to come back to school to write their exams and there could be the possibility of reinfection of COVID-19 on campus, hence this exercise. COVID-19 hasn’t gone yet, and we admonish students and teachers to still follow all the protocols.”

The Assistant Senior Housemaster for Fijai Senior High School, Samuel Acquah, who was appreciative for the disinfection of classrooms, dormitories, dining halls and other key areas students and teachers are likely to come in contact with told Citi News the disinfection exercises has so far aided Fijai to stay COVID-free.

“We are expecting both the Gold and Green track students. This exercise we believe will help prevent the COVID-19 spread to the school. A similar exercise was previously carried out when the final years came and the school never recorded any case. So we deem it important that with this second exercise, it will help both the Gold and Green track students to stay safe. As a school, we have a COVID-19 committee who works with the domestic teams. On our own, we have Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers to observe the protocols.”

Remaining Senior High schools in the Western and Western North regions are concurrently also being disinfected.