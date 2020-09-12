As part of measures to contain COVID-19, Zoomlion Ghana has extended its disinfection exercise to Chiefs’ palaces, churches, mosques and other places of public convergence across all districts in the Northern and North East Regions.

The exercise forms part of measures to combat the virus.

The exercise is aimed at disinfecting all public places, including lorry parks and schools.

The Zonal Manager of Zoomlion in the Northern Region, Edmond Kwaku Vidjah told Citi News the exercise is to ensure that all places where people usually converge are disinfected in a bid to combat the virus.

“This is another step the disinfection exercise is taking. Initially, all schools from basic to Senior High Schools both public and private, and lorry stations were disinfected,” he said.

Some residents in the beneficiary regions told Citi News that: “I think, it’s a good idea that the exercise is being extended to cover these places because people appear to have lost their guard in taking serious safety measures.”

“We are happy that our mosque is being disinfected because one can tell who is infected, everyone comes here to pray. We applaud Zoomlion and government for the exercise,” one of the residents said.

The Overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Naa Mahami Sheriga admonished Ghanaians to continue to observe the safety measures by constantly washing their hands and wearing nose mask.

“The virus is still with us and I want to still advise that we continue to observe the protocols. I advise that we should endeavour to constantly wash our hands and wear the nose mask any time so as to help prevent ourselves from contracting the virus,” the Nayiri admonished.