The 2017/2018 Ghana Census of Agriculture report has revealed that over 11.3 million Ghanaians are involved in agriculture.

Fifty-one percent of the 11.3 million are women, while 49 percent are men, all from 2.6 million households.

Agricultural activity in the country, according to the report, remains mainly rural and rudimentary, with little innovation and modernisation.

It says the level of education among agricultural holders is low; while the sector, to a large extent, is characterised by consumption of its own produce.

The use of modern tools and equipment such as tractors, shellers, power tillers, hatchery/incubator, meat processing equipment and milking equipment is considered negligible.

Tractors are the most used, yet the least owned equipment whilst fertilizer is not used by most holders.

The use of pesticides is highly prevalent among holders and crop cultivation is predominantly dependent on rain.

The majority of parcels of land used for the cultivation of crops are smaller than two acres, with the youth, generally, finding agribusiness unattractive.

The purpose of the Census is to help provide a basis to monitor the progress of Government’s interventions, offer insights on the transformation of the sector, and, more importantly, ensure the integration of the agriculture, industry and services sectors.

It was launched by President Akufo-Addo on Monday.

The launch marked the release of the first report of its kind for over three decades.