Twelve (12) presidential candidates have been cleared to contest the 2020 general elections.

This implies that five of the 17 nominees who submitted their nomination forms with the hope of contesting in the polls have been disqualified.

The five include two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).

The returning officer for the 2020 presidential election, Jean Mensa announced this at the Electoral Commission’s Let the People Know Forum on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Below is the full list of presidential candidates who sailed through: