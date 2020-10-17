A total of 17 presidential aspirants have submitted their nominations forms to the Electoral Commission.

They are all hoping to contest in the upcoming presidential polls.

This was announced by the Electoral Commission.

“As of Friday, October 9, which marks the end of the filing of nominations, a total of 17 presidential aspirants have put themselves up to contest for the presidential election in December 2020.”

According to the Commission, the technical and Information Technology teams tasked to scrutinise the forms of the aspirants will submit their report to the Chairpersons of the EC, Jean Mensa on Monday, October 12, 2020.

“The result of those who would qualify for the next stage would be announced to the public next week,” the EC stated.

Ghanaians are expected to elect a President and Members of Parliament on December 7, 2020.

The EC opened nominations for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday, September 14, 2020. The nomination ended up on Friday, October 9, 2020.

While the aspiring Members of Parliament filed their nomination forms at the EC district offices nationwide, the presidential aspirants submitted their forms to the Returning Officer, Jean Mensa at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission.

Below is the full list of the presidential aspirants and their running mates: