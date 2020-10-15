The Greater Accra Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a total of 37 suspected criminals for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities within the Region.

The suspects were arrested in two separate intelligence-based swoops in some criminal hideouts at Baatsona and Dansoman.

The areas raided in Baatsona included Cambodia, Lashibi and Community 18, whereas some ghettos in Dansoman were also identified.

The Police also retrieved some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs together with 20 laptops and 16 mobile phones all suspected to be stolen items.

The arrested suspects have been detained in police custody for screening prosecution.

Police gun down two suspected robbers at Ofankor

The Command recently gunned down two suspected robbers following a shoot-out with police officers on the Ofankor-Achimota main road.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Afia Tenge shared with Citi News the incidents that led to the shoot-out.

“On September 29, 2020, around 10: 30 pm, a gentleman was attacked by two unidentified men on a motorbike on his way to his residence at Tantra Hills in Accra. The two who were on a motorbike chased him to the front of his gate. They then pulled a knife on him and ordered him to surrender every valuable on him. The riders sped off with the victim’s Samsung phone and GHS 800.00 cash. The victim immediately called on the Mile 7 police for assistance.”

“The two were later spotted at midnight around the St. John’s Senior High School (SHS) on the Ofankor-Achimota Main Road. Upon seeing the police, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol on the police. The police however detected this earlier and gunned them down before he could pull the trigger,” she added.