Whether you’ve been working from home for the past seven months or seven weeks, your space could probably use a bit of an update by now. With kids at home for online learning and more video calls for work, technical difficulties and inconveniences are probably starting to get old — but there are some simple fixes to make the work-from-home life a little bit better.

Wouldn’t it be nice if people could actually see you on your Zoom calls or if your WiFi wasn’t lagging right when you had something to say on a call? Tech expert Steve Greenberg joined Hoda and Jenna to share some innovative products that can enhance your work-from-home experience, from a WiFi-boosting device to must-haves for better lighting.

If you’re ready to upgrade your home office with some of the newest items on the market, read on for the full list of Greenberg’s recommendations.

1. GimbOWL

Consider this smart-shooting selfie stick your personal cameraman. It features 360-degree rotation, auto face tracking and objects tracking to keep the camera on you at all times. It connects to your phone via its own app, and thanks to easy setup you can start snapping photos without any time-consuming tutorials.

2. Inseesi LED Ring Light

Whether you need to shoot a new headshot or need brighter lighting in your workspace for video calls, this ring light might just come to the rescue. Since it comes with its own tablet stand, you can keep your device secure while you film your own photoshoot, vlog or selfie session.

3. Julius Studio Green Screen

If your kids need to tackle a few school projects during remote learning, this green screen can make assignments a little more fun with virtual backgrounds. It comes with its own background stand, storage case and frame, so you’ll have everything they need to make their at-home projects a success.

4. D-Link WiFi Range Extender

With everyone at home, your WiFi might be experiencing slower speeds or there may be some dead zones in your house where you need to get work done. This easy to use WiFi range extender can instantly boost your home WiFi signal so you can enjoy a lag-free connection from anywhere in your home.

5. Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit

This lighting kit is a smaller version of a ring light that is designed to snap onto any laptop or desktop computer. A new gadget from Lume Cube, it utilizes LED light to instantly brighten Zoom calls, streaming sessions and more. Not a fan of cooler LED lighting? You can also adjust the temperature of the lighting to suit your needs.

6. Tabletote Laptop Stand

This isn’t your ordinary laptop stand — it sets up in 30 seconds, no tools required. Since it is just as easy to deconstruct, you can also stash it in a backpack or briefcase for when you’re on the go. It even features a and a cupholder and smartphone holder, as well as an extendable surface to hold your computer mouse or notebook without taking up too much space.

7. The Award-Winning Ergonomic Stool

Notably a winner of the Good Design Award, this ergonomic stool moves with your body to keep you slightly in motion as you work. As you sit, it helps you adjust to different postures throughout the day to prevent joint stiffening and pressure on spinal discs, as well as build abdominal muscles in the process.

8. LifeBike Portable Pedal

Move over, stationary bikes! This pedal system can help you squeeze a workout in while you work — according to the brand, the average user burns 300 calories every 30 minutes while doing so. Keeping in motion not only helps improve your mood and metabolism but also improves blood flow and circulation within the body too.