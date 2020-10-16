Traders at the Abofour Market in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region have called for improved security.

This follows an attack on the market on Thursday by unknown armed men.

According to the traders, the incident has left them traumatized.

“Due to the fact that it is the first time that this is happening, everyone is in fear of yesterday’s attack and some people have fled the town.”

They have also blamed the incident on the absence of a fence wall around the market, making access to the market easier for robbers.

Speaking to Citi News, some of the traders who narrated the incident made the appeal for improved security.

One of the traders noted that the robbery has left traders and constituents feeling unsecured.

“Yesterday around 5:30 to 6 pm, we found out that armed robbers had attacked the whole market and collected money from people and there was no security around. We feel unsecured, so we are calling on the government to assist us,” one trader said.

“We have done our best, but we are not getting help from the assembly. The market is in a depleted state. There’s nothing going on well as you can see. Everything is out of order. We urge anyone who can help to come to our aid so that we can return to our normal market activities,” another trader said.