Four unidentified armed men have allegedly attacked traders at the Abofour market in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Information from the Police indicates that the armed men who were in masks went into the market on Thursday at about 6:30 pm when traders were engaged in their activities on the town’s market day.

Police patrol teams were dispatched to the market to bring the situation under control.

The officers fired gunshots upon reaching the market and succeeded in chasing out the suspected robbers who fled into a nearby bush.

One person, a mobile money merchant has since lodged an official complaint with the police after he was allegedly robbed of his GHS14,000 during the incident.

Offinso District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Benedict Wonkyi who narrated the incident to Citi News said the police is still monitoring the situation.

“We received information that armed robbers have besieged Abofour market. Upon receiving that information, I quickly dispatched the Offinso District Patrol team to the scene. Gunshots were fired and the robbers fled to the bush. It was later that one person came to the District police office that he was a victim of the robbery incident.”