Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members have gathered at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters to demand the release of 10 party supporters who were picked up in the Asawase Constituency.

The 10 persons were picked up by personnel from the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Although the reason for their arrest is yet to be given, the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, told journalists that the armed officers raided the Aboabo Library upon a tipoff that a suspect they were looking for was in the area.

The Aboabo Library, which houses the office of the MP, is used as a meeting place for NDC supporters in the constituency.

The supporters had returned from their usual night campaign activities when the incident happened on Saturday.

The NDC supporters did not, however, take the development lightly and gathered at the police headquarters with other regional executives of the party to demand their release.

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak who is currently at the police headquarters has been engaging the police to seek bail for the 10 supporters.

He also expressed concern that this may be an attempt to intimidate members of the NDC.

“I have seen the boys. They are in high spirits. They will make their statements and then we will see the way forward. The commander has assured us that it [the arrest] is not to intimidate us,” the MP said to the press.

“They have given us assurances that even though today is Sunday, they are taking their statements and those they believe are not part of those they are looking for, they will give them bail and we will go,” Mr. Mubarak added.

The MP further assured that the police will be “given space to do their work.”