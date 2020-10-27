Reaffirming its commitment to education and skills development, Absa Bank Ghana in partnership with student-focused organisation, Enactus Ghana has begun a three-month virtual session to equip fresh graduates and the youth with relevant skills required to transition from learning to earning.

The sessions which are interactive on Facebook Live and Zoom, will focus on the four modules of the ReadytoWork programme namely Entrepreneurial Skills, Money Skills, People Skills and Work Skills.

The ReadytoWork programme is Absa Bank’s flagship e- learning curriculum that helps to prepare young people for the transition from school to the world of work. It empowers young people with the skills they need to enhance their employment or self-employment prospects.

According to the Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs. Priscilla Yeboah, the objective of virtual sessions is to reach out to more young people during this COVID-19 era whiles they are out of school.

“These virtual sessions are to introduce participants to the Absa Readytowork Programme which equips them with essential skills for life after school. The programme is facilitated by staff of the bank and external facilitators who come on to share practical experiences on how to prepare and position oneself for opportunities in the formal and informal sectors of our economy,” said Mrs. Yeboah.

“This forms part of the bank’s Force for Good agenda to bring people’s possibilities to life and support economic growth” added Mrs. Yeboah.

The next sessions for the month of October will be held 29th and 30th live on Absa Ghana and Enactus Ghana Facebook pages.