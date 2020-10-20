The Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has urged the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa to accept criticisms in good faith.

He said the Commission should rather engage persons with divergent views positively instead of calling them names.

Madam Jean Mensa on Monday, October 19, 2020, urged critics of her administration to cease their onslaught against the Commission.

Describing them as naysayers, Madam Mensa said the Commission is receptive to constructive criticism, but must not be discredited, as it has demonstrated transparency in its work.

“We use this platform to call on all political parties and stakeholders who have genuine concerns with the processes outlined to raise them in the full glare of the public. Once we as a Commission are informed about the weaknesses and gaps in the processes outlined, we will take immediate steps to address these gaps to close and seal the gaps and report same to the public in an open, transparent and accountable manner but until then we entreat the naysayers to cease their onslaught of trying to discredit a commission that has been open and transparent and accountable to the people that it serves, the good people of this country.”

“If for nothing at all, the current Commission has opened up all its processes to the public and removed the cloches of secrecy that shrouded our activities and operations in the past. We have laid bare our processes for all to see.”

But Mr. Dafeamekpor believes such descriptions by the Chairperson is not healthy for the Commission in the build-up to the 2020 polls.

He said on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV that such words are unacceptable.

“When we raised pertinent issues, the EC boss speaks to us in a very condescending manner. We are raising critical issues, and she is calling us naysayers. How do you speak to people like that?”

“She should be able to accept the criticisms in good faith. We have pumped monies for the exercise of the Commission so if there are issues with the process we have to raise concerns. She on her part has to accept the issues, so we make progress. You don’t come back and call us naysayers. It is unacceptable for her to speak to us like that. She should just sit-up and do her work.”

He made these comments when he appeared on the news review segment on Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.