The Ghana National Tanker Drivers Union has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to President Nana Akufo Addo to address issues affecting their members or face their wrath.

The tanker drivers among other things say they are compelled to take low salaries and endure harassment from police officers at various checkpoints in the country.

They also accused the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli of not handling their welfare concerns properly hence the ultimatum to the President.

Speaking at a press conference to highlight the challenges faced by tanker drivers in Tema, Chairman of the Ghana National Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu said they will decide their next line of action after the expiration of the ultimatum.

“We are looking to the President to address the issues in order to bring tensions down, but we will not listen to NPA. We will give the President, 48-hours to resolve our concerns. We respect and salute him but please Mr. President, on behalf of tanker drivers in Ghana, we are dying. We give you 48 hours to respond to our challenges,” he said.

Some of the tanker drivers who spoke to Citi News said they are ever ready to lay down their tools if their concerns are not addressed.

“We are harassed at the various barriers on the road [by police officers]. Every document [waybill] we present to the police, are tagged fake. How can the original documents from the depot and certified by the NPA be tagged fake? If this is not resolved, we will just lay down our tools,” one of the tanker drivers lamented.

Another driver said: “my challenge is with the pay. Our salaries don’t come. When we are conveying fuel, we are compelled to sleep in the cabin with high temperatures instead of hotels. It’s very bad. The monies that are supposed to be given to us are not forthcoming. We are really suffering.”

“We are ready for the sit down strike. My problem is that when I get to the Asankare barrier, I’m stopped every time. The police officers demand the waybill and harass me,” another tanker driver lamented.

“The issues have to do with our salaries. Some of our stations have also been closed. They have to open the stations for us, so we can work, so we are paid. NPA is not treating us well. They always call for meetings yet nothing positive comes out,” another tanker driver complained.

Fuel tanker drivers threaten sit-down strike

Fuel tanker drivers across the country were earlier today, Monday, October 19, 2020, directed by their mother association, the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union not to move any of their trucks.

The association in a letter said all the drivers must however report to their respective loading gantries.

“We are informing all tanker drivers across the country that on Monday, 19th October 2020, no driver should move a truck but report to their various loading gantries at Tema for Union Offices, Takoradi, Buipe, Kumasi respectively,” the letter from the association said.