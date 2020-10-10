The leader of the Muslim community (Yarinaa) in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital, Alhaji Mumuni Sungumo has appealed to the President to address youth unemployment in the country.

He said the canker is increasingly becoming a security threat to the country’s democracy, hence, the need to address it.

Alhaji Mumuni Sungumo who was speaking at a short ceremony to welcome the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his tour of the region, proposed to the government to establish a youth skills training centre in the Wa municipality, where the teeming unemployed youth could acquire skills that will enable them to engage in income-generating activities.

The spokesperson for the Yarinaa, Alhaji Sidiki Unaidu assured that the Muslim community is ready to provide free land for that purpose.

”The Yarinaa is very much concerned about the future development of the youth for obvious reasons. Against this background, he has acquired a vast parcel of land that could be used for a skills training centre for the youth. Indeed, the presence of such a centre will equip the youth with employable skills, and the trickle-down effect cannot be underestimated. Should the people of Ghana give you the mandate again, the Yarinaa will like you to consider this request”.

Alhaji Unaidu further appealed to the President to consider dualising major roads in the Wa township to ease traffic.

He cited the Bamahu-Kaleo stretch as one that is of utmost importance to the people of the municipality.

He called on the President to ensure peace in the country before, during and after the December general election.

President Nana Addo who is on a two-day working visit to the Upper West Region assured the residents of his commitment to bring the needed development to the country.

“I want to assure the Yarinaa that we will do everything possible to maintain the peace and security of our country during this electioneering period. The request that you have made for peaceful campaigns is one that has been well held by me.”

The President used the occasion to commiserate with the Yarinaa on the demise of a New Patriotic Party stalwart, Yakubu Seidu, whom he described as his good friend.

Special prayers were observed for the President ahead of the December elections.