The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has lifted Mali’s suspension that was imposed following a military takeover of the country in August.

The council has tweeted that Mali can now fully participate in all AU’s activities.

Mali was suspended from the continental body in August soon after mutinous soldiers seized power and detained then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

The military junta has since handed power to a transitional civilian president, although high-ranking soldiers hold top positions in a new cabinet.

The formation of a transitional government was a key demand before the lifting of Mali’s suspension.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has welcomed the security council’s decision to lift the suspension.

He assured Mali of the “AU’s full support to the transitional government and people of Mali towards constitutional order, peace and stability”.