The Central Regional Police Command has invited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah in connection with an alleged plot to kill the incumbent Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison.

Mrs. Morrison had made a formal complaint to the police about four men who were arrested at a hotel in Agona Swedru saying they had plotted to kill her.

Paul Ofori Amoah reported to the Central Regional Police Headquarters in Cape Coast upon an invitation by the police.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, the NDC parliamentary candidate “admitted to issuing the two bank cheques that were picked by police at the hotel when a search was conducted in the rooms and also on the suspects.”

“The parliamentary candidate is at the regional CID and is assisting police investigations,” she added.

The four suspects have been remanded in police custody by a Cape Coast Circuit court presided over by Her Lordship Dorinda Smith Arthur and will be re-arraigned on October 30, 2020

They were cautioned on preparation to commit murder and carrying offensive weapons.