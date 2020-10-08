Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has submitted her nomination forms to the Electoral Commission with the hope of contesting in the 2020 presidential election.

Akua Donkor presented her forms and the GHS100,000 filing fee to the Electoral Commission (EC) on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Speaking after the ceremony, she praised the Jean Mensa-led electoral management body for ensuring her smooth submission of the nomination forms.

Akua Donkor further blamed ex-President, John Mahama and former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei for her disqualification in the 2016 polls.

“The former Electoral Commission boss, Charlotte Osei disqualified me because the former President John Dramani Mahama connived with her to do so. John Mahama felt he was going to lose the elections if I had contested with him. I was going to make Ghana like the late Gaddafi’s country, Libya. That was why Mahama felt threatened. God realized it was a bad decision for John Mahama to continue ruling that was why he also lost the election. John Mahama will never have the opportunity to rule Ghana ever again.”

The GFP flagbearer also used the occasion to reiterate her campaign promises to the people of Ghana.

Akua Donkor said she will transform the lives of Ghanaians if she is given the nod.

“I have already promised free port, free education, free water and free electricity. I have also promised to give each media house a car,” she said.