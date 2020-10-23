Communications Specialist at the Ministry of Business Development, Kofi Twum Boafo, has commended President Akufo-Addo for making good progress towards the attainment of a good number of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He says the President’s sterling performance in his first term in office is clearly evident in the lives of the citizenry.

Speaking on ‘The Dailogue’ on Net2 TV, Kofi Twum Boafo said under SDG 2 (No Hunger), Ghana has responded with Planting for Food and Jobs; for SDG 3, Good health and well-being, Ghana has NHIS; SDG 4 on Quality Education, Ghana has Free SHS among others.

On Clean Water and Sanitation and Affordable and Clean Energy, he said Ghana is also making some significant progress.

He added that under SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Ghana has NABCO; and on SDG 9, which deals with Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Ghana has 1D1F; while under SDG10 which is on Reduced Inequality, Ghana has an initiative that supports persons with disability.

Kofi Twum Boafo said under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has gained higher global ratings in terms of development and the economy.

He said global recognitions of Ghana’s status as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, attest to the fact.

“The Ambassador for Norway said at the launch of ‘For Better Business Together’ programme (4BBT) that Ghana as we stand is the 10th fastest growing economy in the world.

“I was happy because this was not coming from the NPP and this shows the determination, focus and intellect of President Akufo-Addo. The rating is unprecedented in the history of Ghana since independence. This is impressive and we are all benefiting from it.

“The President is also paying teacher trainee allowances as part of the educational scheme to uplift the educational agenda set by the SDG goals. He is doing other things like construction of roads from rural to urban centres, providing secure health services by paying health workers money, which are all part of the SDGs”, Kofi Twum Boafo said.

Touching on the President’s contribution to youth development, Mr. Twum Boafo said the President since assuming office has taken bold decisions that are intended to build a future that will benefit generations to come.

“Under the Ministry of Business Development led by Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, government has created over 45,000 direct jobs to enhancing the entrepreneurship eco- system in Ghana. An amazing scheme, which is evidential” he stated.

He described President Akufo-Addo as a ‘generational thinker’ who thinks about the future of the youth and their welfare when the older generations are no more.

Mr. Twum Boafo therefore urged Ghanaians to rely on all the good things they have seen to retain Akufo-Addo for another four years to take Ghana to the promised land.

“The things we are saying the President has done are clearly evident. Over one million students have had the opportunity to go to school in his first term which is under four years. So is there any reason why we should change him? The answer is No. We are very close to the promised land so let’s give Akufo-Addo another four years to take us there”, he reiterated.