Fourteen people have so far been confirmed dead following the collapse of a 3-story building at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darko confirmed this in an interview on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

“Fourteen have been confirmed dead. A lady was rescued this morning. She is the only survivor for today. Seven of those who were rescued have been treated and discharged. One of the two of those who were in critical condition has been transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital. The other is at Akyem Oda government hospital.”

He added that “We do not have an idea of the number of people still trapped [in the rubble] but the rescue mission is ongoing. The bulldozers are lifting the debris to the tipper truck.”

He also disclosed that the head pastor of the Church of Prosperity, Prophet Isaac Akoa who was earlier picked up by the Akyem Oda police Command for investigations has been released and is back in the area.

Church of Prosperity collapses on Tuesday

The Church of Prosperity building came down on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when some members of the church were resting in the building after a prayer session.

Earlier reports suggested that over 60 church members were in the building before the collapse.

23 rescued so far

So far 23 persons have been brought out from the rubble but 14 could not make it.

Seven have been treated and discharged and out of the 2 who were in critical condition at the Akim Oda Government Hospital one person has been transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Rescue operations will continue deep into the night to retrieve those who are still trapped under the rubble, according to local authorities.