The president of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has been admitted to a military hospital in the capital just days before the country is due to vote in an important constitutional referendum.

On Saturday, Mr. Tebboune went into five days of voluntary self -isolation at the advice of his doctors after many of his aides and government figures tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Tebboune’s office said that he was in a stable condition in a specialist unit and that he was continuing to do his work.

Algerians will be voting in Sunday’s referendum on an amendment to the constitution that limits presidential terms and gives more powers to the parliament and judiciary.