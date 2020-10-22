The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has received a $50,000 grant from the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group to undertake a year-long waste characterization program in Accra.

The program is intended to offer the AMA a better understanding of the type of waste generated in Accra and those responsible for it.

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said “we had received a $50,000 grant from C40, collaborated with the University of Cape Coast to undertake a year-long was characterization program to better understand the seasonal variation and sector-based waste generation in Accra. Measurements of components and assessments of calorific values now enable the City to better engage with stakeholders on the best ways forward for achieving the 50% reduction target of waste landfill”.

Accra in 2019 signed a cooperation agreement with the City of Paris, a sister C40 City, with a focus to improve Accra’s waste management operation and delivery.

This support also has capacity development components for the Assembly’s Waste Management Department to develop a strategy, enhance monitoring of service providers, and undertake a pilot community-based waste segregation scheme.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the AMA launched the city’s first Climate Action Plan (CAP), which is a set of bold actions and targets aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change in the city.

The priority of the Climate Action Plan for the first five-years and Accra’s vision for 2050 covers multiple thematic areas.

Accra has become the second city on the African continent and one of only 13 cities in the world to develop and adopt a Climate Action Plan which is aligned to the United Nations 2015 Paris Agreement of which the Government of Ghana is a signatory.

As floods continue to recur and pose a threat to the city, the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, believes the focus of the Plan will make flooding in Accra a thing of the past.

According to him, Accra also seeks to reduce its emissions by 73% by the year 2050.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, said the government is operationalizing the law on the proper management of hazardous electronic and plastic waste.

This he said will contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal on climate change.

“In much the same way Ghana has completed its policy on the management of plastic waste, the implementation of the policy will support the creation and implementation of a circular economy framework for the plastic sector in Ghana as well as reduction of plastic waste and pollution, including marine litter. These initiatives are already contributing positive results to the attainment of the sustainable development goals, resilient and low-carbon development objective.”

Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng added that it is his hope that the launch of the Accra Climate Action Plan will shine a light on the practical ways to mobilize financial resources to support the implementation of national climate actions, especially at the local level.