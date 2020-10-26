Motorists along the Tarkwa-Damang stretch in the Western Region have been urged to observe practices that will help to ensure that the newly constructed road reaches its expected life span.

The Chief of Amoanda, Nana Kofi Ngroh II, noted that the prolonged parking of vehicles along the shoulders of the road as well as dumping of waste building materials among others affects the lifespan of the road.

The Chief fears the newly constructed Tarkwa-Damang road could end up in a depleted state in no time, just like many others, if the right maintenance practices are not observed.

Speaking in an interview during the Damang Mine Community Consultative meeting, Nana Kofi Ngroh II also appealed to authorities in charge strive to check the axle weight of trucks on the road since illegal load weight can also damage the road.

He also appealed to residents along the stretch to desist from dumping waste building materials into gutters which could spill onto the road and cause it to weaken faster.

The Tarkwa-Damang road is one of the busiest commercial roads in the Western Region. It is in view of this that the Chief of Amoanda fears that any damage to the road could affect the livelihood of communities along the road.

Meanwhile, during the consultative meeting, Nana Kofi Ngroh II threatened to boycott subsequent consultative meetings over the failure of the Mine authorities to properly remunerate traditional authorities.

He indicated that although the chiefs play a critical role in the mining community, they have not been duly acknowledged and rewarded. This he said could lead to their decision not to participate in subsequent consultative meetings.